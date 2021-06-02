Just when you thought Dyson couldn’t suck any more it’s created the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute – a more powerful, longer-lasting vaccum cleaner.

But that's only half the story here, because Dyson has fitted its new flagship with a piezo acoustic sensor and laser for measuring and illuminating dust.

This whiffs of gimmickry, but the idea is that while the piezo sensor detects microscopic particles and adjusts the power of the motor accordingly, the laser helps you see dirt you might otherwise miss in dimly lit areas or under furniture.

We've spent a fortnight with the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute to see whether it makes good on its hi-tech promises.