Unlike previous Dyson purifiers, the Pure Hot+Cool is available only as a smaller oblong floorstanding or desktop tower for £499.99, there are no larger or different shaped models available at different price ranges like with pat Dyson models. Not yet anyway. Nevertheless, in true Dyson style, the fan is bladeless and made entirely from plastic, ensuring it’s lightweight if you need to nimbly relocate it around the room, while the chunky base means the device always feels very stable.

This iconic design, which was first introduced with the Air Multiplier back in 2009, means the Pure Hot+Cool can shoot a steady release of air from its small vents that are located around the edges of the pedestal-mounted tube. There are no moving parts in sight due to the tube not having any blades inside it. Instead, the pedestal of the fan contains a brushless electric motor that takes in air and feeds it into the tube.

Air flows along the inside of the device until it reaches the slits, pumping out 28 litres of smooth yet powerful heated or cooled air, every second. It’s this cunning design that allows for the empty space in the centre of the fan head that you can punch your arm through, something that almost everyone who has been into a Dyson store will have done at some point. Once the novelty has worn off though, you’ll come to realise that this design is also quite practical as it’s way easier to keep clean than traditional fans. A light dust and it’ll be looking like new again.

Standing proudly like a badge of honor in the centre of the fan is the circular, digital colour display, which will notify you of current air quality in real-time, as well as show off small animations when settings are changed via the buncled remote control or the companion app, Dyson Link. Below this sits a perforated silver fuselage containing an air filter system. Plates on either side pop out with the press of a button when they need replacing (Dyson says this should be once a year). The base unit manually pivots up or down, or electronically oscillates up to 350 degrees.

Overall, the Pure Hot+Cool is a fan of elegance. Minimally designed and modern without being over-the-top while offering consumers the designs they’ve come to know and love. One thing we’ll say, however, is that we’d like to see it offered in different shapes, sizes and colours. Although we are sure Dyson is already working on this