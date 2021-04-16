Devialet is a French company that hates your neighbours. It specialises in designer audio products that cost quite a lot of money, look uniquely stylish and offer impressive sonic refinement… sometimes at very high decibel levels.

In the case of this little monster of a wireless speaker, the clue is in the name. One-hundred and eight decibels is about the same as the average live gig – and the scary news is they’ve sent us two of them, to make up a stereo pair. Be warned, you might go partially deaf just from reading this.

But first of all, let’s untangle the somewhat fiddly history of the Devialet Phantom 1 108dB. You see, the Phantom Reactor that we reviewed back in 2019 is now called the Phantom II, and the original Phantom is now the Phantom I... and it’s now available in two versions, rated 103 or 108dB.

So this, in short, is the new extra-loud Phantom. With two of them working together, you’re looking at a staggering total output power of 2200 Watts RMS... and an even more staggering total price of £5580.