The star running the show here is the Intel Core i7-8705G processor. Despite the branding, this chip mixes hardware from Intel and AMD to deliver a better balance of processing power and graphical grunt.

The Core i7-8705G is a quad-core, Hyper-Threaded chip that takes its 3.1GHz stock speed and boosts to 4.1GHz. It’s paired with an AMD Radeon RX Vega M graphics chipset, which has a boost speed of 1,011MHz, 20 compute units and 4GB of dedicated memory.

The main chip, on the other hand, gets 16GB of memory and a 512GB SSD – both excellent components.

From the get-go, this sounds very promising indeed. The Core i7 is a familiar and powerful quantity, while AMD says that its GPU outpaces Nvidia’s GTX 1050.

In the single- and multi-core Geekbench tests the Dell XPS returned results of 4,746 and 15,211. Those scores are impressive: the former is on par with mid-range desktop chips, while the latter outpaces almost anything inside conventional laptops.

You’ll motor through Photoshop, video editing tools and Office applications, and it’ll handle multi-tasking with ease. Unless you run CAD tools, huge databases or anything that requires a high-end workstation, the Dell will manage.

And then there’s AMD’s Vega GPU, which is surprisingly swift. With Rise of the Tomb Raider running at 1080p and High settings, the GPU averaged 34fps, and it sliced through Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor with a superb 51fps.

You won’t be able to play top titles at 4K, but the Dell will handle most games at 1080p with modest settings alterations. If you play more modest games – like Fortnite, PUBG or eSports titles – then it certainly won’t have any problems.

A bit of a powerhouse, then, but the new chip does hinder thermal performance. While the XPS is silent during low-intensity tasks, when you push the processor the fans spin up – and, when this happens, the Dell is louder than its admittedly weaker hybrid competition.

That extra noise is undoubtedly caused by the new chip, which has a peak power draw of 65W – at least 20W higher than any of Intel’s more conventional chips.

Dell claims a fifteen-hour battery life for this machine, but we couldn’t get it beyond seven hours. That's a fair old difference. You may make it through a whole day if you’re careful with the screen brightness, but that’s the limit - reach it if you're able.