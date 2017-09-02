Like every other Mixed Reality setup, the Visor uses built-in cameras to track its motion controllers. The glossy white plastic contrasts well with the black camera lenses, making it look like a pair of squinty alien eyes. It’s cute, and I love it.

Dell has clearly been paying attention to Oculus, HTC and the rest of the VR world, and avoided stepping into the same potholes of discomfort. Instead of putting the bulk of the weight over the front of your face, dragging your neck down under the heft of the headset, the Visor is balanced so all the weight is shifted towards the top and back of your head.

It’s much easier on your neck, even if you do need to tighten the headband up significantly to keep everything in place while you’re bobbing and weaving in VR.

With no fixed headphones, you’re free to add your own, and cable hooks help keep wires under control - not that there are many, mind, with just one leading out of the headset and splitting into HDMI and USB at the end.

The headset itself is also on a hinge, so you can swivel it up without taking the whole thing off. This is huge news for glasses wearers, as it’s much easier to find a comfortable fit without the faff of taking your specs off each time you need to adjust the straps.

I’d say it doesn’t feel as premium as a Rift headset, but then it’s nowhere near as expensive, so I guess that’s a fair trade.