But you won’t buy the WSD-F30 if you just want a Wear OS smartwatch. You'll buy it if you're an outdoorsy sort after a ticker to suit your pursuits. So how does the Pro Trek tackle the great outdoors?

On paper, very well. It offers standalone GPS, offline maps and a whole raft of data sensors, from altitude to atmospheric pressure. All that’s missing is a heart-rate monitor which, while a deal-breaker for some, isn’t necessarily the end of the world on a hiking trip or kayaking expedition.

In practice, though, it’s more of a mixed bag – starting with how the Casio handles tracking. There’s still no core app on the watch that logically groups activities, data and historic logs; instead, the various tools are parcelled off into distinct apps – and you’ll need to learn which does what before you can confidently navigate the F30’s arsenal of functions.

Your main port of call is Activity, which has modes for tracking trekking, fishing, cycling, paddling and snowsports. Each setting logs data from sensors specific to that activity, as well as recording GPS routes and feeding info to the LCD display. These generally worked well, with detailed yet clear readout screens to swipe through and the data itself largely corroborated with what my smartphone was saying – though the altitude reading was often out.

There are some quirks, though. The target parameter can’t be changed, for example, so if you’re stuck with a goal altitude when you're trekking, rather than steps or distance. One way around this is to dive into Moment Setter, a neat addition that lets you program notifications and reminders that appear at certain points as you exercise – say, after a specified number of steps, as you hit a certain altitude or when the sun's about to set. It’s powerful and customisable, adding a welcome extra dimension that’s specific to Casio. It’s just a bit strange to find it segmented off as a separate app.

As for mapping, one of the headline features of the Pro Trek is its ability to save maps offline, yet I had some trouble with this. Maps did appear if the F30 was paired with my phone, but when I used Location Memory app to save a swathe of geography, it frequently failed to appear when I then went back to Activity to track something. That conundrum also affected the point-to-point routing feature, though even when maps did show up, the 1.2-inch screen made zooming and moving them fiddly and it’s hard to imagine anyone using the Pro Trek as a sole navigation tool.

More frustrating than those niggles, though, is what happens once you finish an activity. For all the data it’s capable of recording, the WSD-F30 doesn’t make it easy to view historic readings, routes or trends. They are there to an extent, stored as separate entries in Activity, but it takes several taps and swipes to get there. What’s missing is an app that brings together all of your activity info, which makes it feel like data simply disappears when you hit ‘Stop’. Even step counts are recorded apart in Google Fit and there’s no mode whatsoever for running, so you’ll have to fill in that – and any other gaps – by downloading a third-party app.