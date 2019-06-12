Find the size of silicone or foam tip that suits you best, press the Melomania 1 a reasonable way into your ear (don’t get carried away - the Cambridge Audios are not one of those designs that needs to be uncomfortably deep in your head before they sound decent) and you’re good to go.

The battery life, allied to the light weight, mean they can sit there comfortably for hours on end without becoming fatiguing.

But the best news of all is how very accomplished and enjoyable they sound when they’re doing their thing. The overall balance is expertly judged - there’s plenty of drive and attack to the sound, but it stops short of getting shouty or hard, even at significant volumes. Instead, the Melomania 1 are poised and, in almost all circumstances, as balanced as a gymnast.

As long as they’re fitted properly, there’s depth and solidity to the low frequencies during Prince’s The Glamorous Life, with punchiness that never threatens to overcrowd the midrange. Bass sounds are well controlled, with real positivity to the start and stop of notes. If you like a weighty presentation, there’s plenty for you here.

All the information is very nicely integrated, too, and the Cambridge Audios can sweep from the bottom of the frequency range to the top without any area getting undue emphasis or in any way overlooked. Prince’s voice sits in a pocket of space, meaning all the detail of his vibrant delivery is handed over intact, and above that the treble sounds shine without getting shrill about it.

That’s all well and good where someone like Prince is concerned - he was notorious for having almost as much space in his recordings as he had music. But during Radiohead’s Burn the Witch, a much foggier and dense recording, the Melomania 1s have no difficulty opening it up. They establish a nice wide soundstage, differentiating well between the biting strings, keening vocal, rattling percussion and subterranean bass guitar. They handle the remorseless dynamic upswell of the recording well, and never threaten to let it get out of control.