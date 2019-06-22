In the dim, distant, sepia-tinted days of 2006, there were iPods. There was iTunes. And there was the B&W Zeppelin, the coolest, sexiest, best-sounding and priciest iPod dock around.

Back in 2006, £500 was a huge amount of money to pay for an iPod dock - but B&W sold Zeppelins as quickly as it could build them.

By 2011 or so, Zeppelin became Zeppelin Air - which in turn became one of the best wireless speakers on the market. And since then, the wireless speaker market has expanded in all directions at once - yet B&W (or Bowers & Wilkins, as it now prefers) gave up its position at the head of the pack.

Well, now it’s back - with what looks like a concerted effort to regain its preeminence. Bowers & WIlkins’ new ‘Formation’ range of wireless speakers, soundbars and subwoofers, looks (on paper, at least) just the thing to put it back on the top table. And it’s the Formation Wedge speaker that seems to be the product that’s going to lead the charge.