B&O has created a really enjoyable balance in the H9i, delivering excellent sound quality alongside effective noise-cancelling.

It’s a gentler, more natural approach to noise-cancelling compared to Bose’s QuietComfort35 II, but it still tackles the majority of surrounding hubbub with impressive efficacy. Engine rumble, air-con, idle chit chat – it’s all swallowed up by the H9i’s ANC.

Perhaps most importantly, it doesn’t affect sound quality while it does it. One of the first things you’ll notice about the performance is how much space there is. For a pair of closed-back headphones, the airy nature to the H9i’s character isn’t something you can usually count on, but it’s here and backed up by a wide, open soundstage that places instruments with precision.

This allows plenty of room for dynamics to build, and for instruments and vocals to have space to breathe. Too often with headphones, it can feel like various elements of a song are jostling for space and attention, but every layer of your music can be picked out using a pair of H9i, without losing the overall focus in the process.

That’s down to an outstanding amount of clarity and insight, which helps ensure the various elements of the song are identifiable without being abstract. You’ll hear textures and nuance to instruments and vocals that might have been overlooked with lesser headphones – here it all comes together with confidence and solidity.

While this might all sound very nice and hi-fi, what it ultimately means is that with the H9i, you’re placed smack bang in the middle of an engaging and detailed performance that can’t fail to entertain. As much as they know where to place notes with precision, these headphones also know how to have fun, as their rumbly bassline would attest.

It’s not an overly rich or bassy presentation by any means, but the bass goes down satisfyingly deep, while remaining punchy and controlled at all times. It doesn’t bother the rest of the presentation with any unwanted warmth either - the mids are crystal clear, and there’s a real bite to the treble that keeps the whole presentation sounding crisp and energetic.

The timing in the H9i is a big part of what makes them so enjoyable too. Having notes stop, start and flow from one to another when they should helps to give them drive and attack when appropriate but poise and consideration when it’s not.

It’s a masterclass in accuracy, but the effortlessness with which they present it is what makes them so endlessly listenable.