The Liber 14 ignores tradition – and stands out from pretty much every other laptop on the market in the process.

Four designs are available, the two most eye-catching of which have lids decorated with artistic patterns. The model we’ve reviewed has intricate markings and is finished in a gold shade, while the second design-led option is a Paisley model with a lilac colour.

Admittedly it’s an acquired taste, and if you’re not keen on Avita’s arty designs then a bold pearl white option and a striking light blue shade are also available.

Get beyond the looks, though, and the Liber is more conventional. The base tapers to a slim front edge, it’s made from aluminium alloy, and there’s a distinct black hinge. The physical design is extremely close to big-brand machines like Apple’s MacBooks and the Dell XPS 13, which is by no means a bad thing.

The Liber is 16mm thick and weighs 1.46kg, so it’s slim and light enough to sling in a bag. It’s strong enough, too: there’s barely any give in any of the aluminium alloy, which is impressive at this price.

One physical issue concerns the front of the machine: it’s impossible to ease open the lid with a single finger, and you’ve got to hold the base while you heave the stiff hinge open. It’s not elegant, and doesn’t tally with the Liber’s design.

The port selection is inconsistent too. The left-hand edge has a USB 3.0 port, a microSD slot and a single headphone jack, and on the right-hand side there’s another USB port, a micro-HDMI socket and the power connector.

It’s great to have a couple of USB ports and a Type-C connector, but they don’t use faster USB 3.1. It’s frustrating to have space taken up with a power jack when the Type-C port could charge this machine, and the inclusion of micro-HDMI and microSD are odd – there’s enough room for the more useful full-size versions.