Audio-Technica’s buds come in a pill-shaped carry case with a flattened top and bottom. It's a neat design, but a little on the big side compared to most of its rivals, and rather weighty by comparison. In fairness, that heft is down to the powerful battery power (more on that later), but it's still a bit of a unit.

The earbuds themselves feature a unique eartip design with a wibbly rubber loop that fits in your ear to hold them in place. It works pretty well, but it did take us quite some time to work out exactly where the loop was supposed to sit. The in-ears are supplied with a choice of three different rubber inserts plus an extra ring that goes around the earbud to alter the fit.

Obviously the design is down to personal preference, but we found that the ATH-CKS5TW stuck out from our ears little too much. So, although they were reasonably snug in our ears, they never really felt 100% secure. We were always aware that an errant loop of hair was all that stood between our fancy buds being safely lodged in our ears and them being accidentally catapulted onto the pavement. It was also noted by a friend that they stuck out from our ears in a similar way to the bolts that stick out from Frankenstein's neck. Of course, he meant Frankenstein's monster, not Frankenstein himself (#AccidentalPartridge) but it's a fair observation.

While we're talking design, you might wonder if there's an Apple-esque white option on offer? Nope. To paraphrase a well-worn quote, you can have them in any colour you want as long as it's black.