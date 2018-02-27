By shifting the front camera, phone earpiece and other sensors into the notch, the entire rest of the front of the phone is filled with screen. That leaves the ZenFone 5 with a whopping 90% screen-to-body ratio - something you’ll struggle to find on any other mid-range handset. The operating system has been adapted for the notch, too, so none of the UI elements disappear into it, and watching a video in landscape mode automatically covers it up with a letterbox view.

Asus has gone with an LCD panel, squeezing 6.2in across a 19:9 aspect ratio into a phone that feels much smaller once you get it in your mitts. The FHD+ resolution means there are enough pixels to make text and images look sharp, and with 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage, everything should be vibrant too.

Asus has added an Automatic colour balance mode, which tweaks the display based on ambient light - just like Apple’s True Tone. It makes a big difference, with photos that look realistic rather than overly saturated. The 500nits max brightness is enough to see the phone clearly on a bright sunny day, too.

It might not have the contrast or deep blacks of an AMOLED panel, but it still looked pretty good for a device that’s over half the price of the phone it’s trying so hard to imitate.

The dual speakers are a great match, too, getting seriously loud when you play music or videos. Asus reckons it’ll distort less and have more bass than last year’s ZenFone 4, but there’s good reason to use headphones: DTS Headphone X, aptX HD and LDAC support are all on-board.