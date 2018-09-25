Apple Watch Series 4

Watch Series 4 is the first major redesign to Apple’s wearable since it was originally unveiled in 2015.

Series 4 brings a much-needed update to the whole design of the watch - nearly every component including the screen, Digital Crown and speaker has been improved, and for the better.

First off, there’s the physical size of the device itself. Previously, Apple offered 38mm and 42mm options for the watch - now it's been bumped up to 40mm and 44mm. However, the 44mm Series 4 model we tested feels smaller on the wrist than the 42mm Series 3, thanks to its tapered design and the fact that it’s 0.7mm thinner than before.

But it’s the displays that are the most noticeable improvement on the previous generation Apple Watch. Before, the Apple Watch had a square-format screen, with large bezels boxing in the display. On Series 4, the screen on both sizes has grown by at least 30 per cent, and features rounded corners that go right out into the edges. \

The result is a watch with a much larger display which can show much more information, so much so that the display on the smaller Series 4 40mm model is actually larger than the one on the Series 3 42mm model.

Apple has created new watch faces to take advantage of this expanded real estate, with the new default, Infograph, with eight different widgets (or “complications”, as Apple calls them). These new widgets are particularly well designed in the corners of the screen, previous complications showed only the temperature, whereas the new version shows both the temperature and how that fits into both the high and low for the day.

The downside to the Infograph face is that it’s actually a bit too much to take in, especially with all of the different colour schemes going on. But there are many other new watch faces as well, including new takes on the modular design and kaleidoscope, a Breathe face, plus a few analogue faces designed to really show off the bigger screen that feature slo-mo footage of fire, liquid and vapor.

Personally, we found ourselves setting up two versions of the new Infograph Modular face: one for exercise, filled with activity data and weather info, and the other for work, filled with calendar info and world clocks. Another positive of the screen getting larger is that fonts are more legible and buttons are larger and therefore easier to press.

There are some other more minor cosmetic changes as well. The big red dot that signified you had the cellular version of the Series 3 watch has been replaced with a much subtler red ring on the Digital Crown. This makes it less easy be ostentatious in front of friends (the cheapest cellular Series 4 watch is £499, plus the cost of the contract), but is certainly more stylish overall.

The Side button also sits more flush to the side of the watch, and has a more noticeable click, meaning it’s more reliable when you double-tap to activate Apple Pay.

You won’t look at the back of the watch when you’re using it, but the non-Cellular version of the watch now has a ceramic and sapphire back, which should be more durable than the composite material on the Series 3.

Our main criticism of the new design is that, while the corners of the screen are round, the watch itself isn’t, which will still put many people off wanting a more traditional watch design. Also, given how long the watch has now been available, we’d love to see Apple allowing third-party watch faces at this stage.

But overall, the redesign of the watch is so comprehensive and crucially so good that frankly, it makes the Series 3 look seriously dated in comparison.

Finally, the models that we reviewed were both Space Grey Aluminium (one cellular, one non-cellular). There is a new gold finish available, we particularly liked the new gold Stainless Steel model, but bear in mind it costs £320 more than the aluminium models, while the Hermes models cost even more.

The ceramic models, which used to cost at least £1249, are no more, which is probably for the best given Apple tends to upgrade these things once a year now.