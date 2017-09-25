Here’s the short answer: yes, it does, much better than I expected. But it’s also nowhere near the same as having an iPhone on your wrist.

Setup is simply a case of confirming that you'll give EE an extra fiver a month in the Watch app. I tried making calls and in several different places: down a quiet footpath, next to a traffic-laden street, in a coffee shop and on my bike in Richmond Park. I also took some calls from a friend who borrowed the Watch.

In all cases, the Watch’s microphone did a mighty impressive job of isolating my voice, with recipients reporting that calls (at least from quieter locations) sounded indistinguishable from a smartphone. The only exception was when a bus rushed past and apparently made it sound like I was being burnt alive in an inferno.

Even better, I was still clearly audible with my hands down by my sides and even on my bike’s handlebars as I cycled. Which means that talking on the Watch doesn’t have to involve gawkily raising your wrist to your face.

The Watch’s speaker was also punchy and clear, although talking to someone on loudspeaker isn’t exactly great for private chats. So I also used some Bluetooth earphones, the only downside being that their microphone was worse than the Watch’s.

Don’t expect to be have epic chinwags with long lost relatives on the Watch though. The other person’s line sometimes cuts out as you speak, giving conversations a staccato feel. And background noise, like traffic or wind, can still interfere. It’s very much for short, “put the kettle on” conversations.

The 4G connection isn’t just about phone calls, of course – you can also use it with apps. Sadly, many of mine (including Instagram and Twitter) said they needed a phone connection to work, although Citymapper and Apple Maps are on hand if your run's gone badly off course.

Right now, there are too many limitations for cellular to be the big, revolutionary feature Apple wants it to be.

You can’t yet use it to stream music or podcasts, with Apple Music streaming not coming till October 2017. You also can’t use the 4G connection when roaming abroad.

And there’s a minor bug that, on rare occasions, can apparently lead the Apple Watch to get stuck on unauthenticated Wi-Fi networks that require a log-in, rather than moving onto its cellular connection. I didn’t encounter this problem, as I don’t generally use public Wi-Fi or keep them as trusted networks on my phone. But Apple has promised a fix for it in a ‘future software release’.

Just like on smartphones, you'll encounter dead spots too. I mostly got two or three bars of coverage (which show up on the new Explorer watch face), but around the Stuff office I went a good few minutes without any signal. That was fixed by turning cellular on and off again, but that’s not something you’ll want to be doing on a long run.

Throw in the other restrictions (you need to have an iPhone 6 or later that’s also on EE), and it’s clear that cellular connectivity is very much a ‘nice to have’ for early adopters.

Still, as long as you're aware of its limitations, it complements the Series 3’s sporty talents very nicely indeed…