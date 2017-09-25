I’ve owned two Apple TVs over the years, and neither saw much use. When I look back now, it’s clear why. I bought them because I thought they’d bring some of the greatness of my Macbook Pro and iPhone on to my big screen. Only they didn’t.

Perhaps it was a dumb expectation in the first place. Truth is, the iPhone and Macbook transformed my productivity more than my media habits. If an Apple TV was going to work, it would need to terraform my viewing, a feat that neither the third- nor fourth-gen ATV pulled off.

In latter times, the Apple TV’s cause has been made all the harder by the competition. Since I bought that last fourth-gen ATV, I’ve allowed a Sky Q box and an Xbox One S to take up residence under a new-ish 50in 4K TV in my living room. 4K live TV? Tick. Hi-def gaming with instant access to a mega library of titles? Check. Smart TV access to 4K Netflix and Amazon? A button prod away.

Still, the news of a (long overdue) 4K Apple TV got my attention. I have enough vested in iOS to want Apple to launch a box that’s great enough to replace (or at least join) the other boxes under my TV. I’m willing to forgive the false starts - I still want Apple to win. But I believe the stakes for Apple are high, more so than with any other product in its arsenal. The 4K cannot afford to be a steady-as-we-go upgrade.

So let’s find out - is it the required leap, or too small a step on the way to a greater place?