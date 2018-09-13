This phone is a clear extension of the iPhone X style. It looks like an iPhone X which has been gently inflated with a bicycle pump.

The same shiny stainless-steel edge, glass back and that now-familiar notch on the display where the TrueDepth Camera unit sits. In fact, the easiest way to tell whether you're looking at an iPhone Xs or its larger Xs Max sibling if you can't tell the scale, is to look at the notch which, because it's the same size as on the iPhone Xs, looks smaller here because it's proportionally a smaller part of the display.

Despite this, Apple has not taken advantage of the extra space around the notch to, for instance, restore the percentage indicator to the battery icon. For many, the iPhone X and its new replacement, the iPhone Xs, will be the perfect size, a balance between a smaller phone and a bigger screen.

But others will want something a little bigger, and the Xs Max doesn't disappoint. It is manageable in the hand, just, and it offers the same tactile smoothness found on the iPhone X.

There's another way it stands out from the previous iPhone X: it's available in an extra colour. As well as silver and space grey, the iPhone Xs Max comes in a fetching gold finish, not only for the glass on the back of the phone but the stainless steel edge, too. So, the antenna band is colour-matched, it's not just plain silver, and it looks terrific, especially in the gold version.