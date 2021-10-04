The A15 chip is industry-leading and wasn’t fazed by any app or game we tested with it. But last year’s A14 had so much headroom most people won’t see big gains on moving up from an iPhone 12 Pro Max, nor from the extra GPU core the Pro gets over the vanilla 13. Those upgrading from earlier models, though, will be wowed by how this phone tackles high-end apps and games.

What everyone will notice is the improvements to the battery, which is bigger and more efficient. Our iPhone 12 Pro Max conked out part-way through a day of heavy use, but Apple reckons you get an extra two and a half hours out of the 13 Pro Max – and up to 24 hours of streaming video in all.

We decided against streaming a video for an entire calendar day, but the phone under heavy use did last at least 90 minutes longer than our 12 Pro Max. So this really is an ‘all day battery’ – unless you chew through it on 5G, playing games and using Zoom and ramping up the brightness to max, without any breaks.