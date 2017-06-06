Despite the fact that the new iPad Pro's 10.5in display gives it 20% more screen space than the original 9.7in model, it doesn't feel much bigger in the hand. That's mostly because Apple's followed 2017's big tech trend and shaved down the bezel so it can cram a bigger screen into a frame that's almost unchanged in size.

I held the smaller iPad in my hands and the extra width is definitely a plus point. It feels just as comfortable as the older 9.7in model but at the same time offers a noticeable amount of extra screen space for viewing webpages or apps and getting serious work done on it with the Pencil. We’re guessing that this is as much of a preview as we’re going to get of the next iPhone display: wider, slimmer bezels, great display.

The new 120Hz refresh rate is a further bonus, making for silky-smooth apps and videos. The two iPad Pro models are the first mobile devices to get more than a 60hz rate, but I fully expect the rest of the world to follow suit now.

Although on paper the display resolution remains relatively low, at 264ppi, it's hard to see how this display could be made much better, and there’s no denying these are the most impressive screens on an iPad yet.

But it wasn't until I got to try out the new multi-tasking features built into iOS 11 that I truly understood why the screen needed to be wider. The ability to swipe apps from the dock and run two programs side-by-side in the same window might well convert a few of the laptop faithful, and I also loved how easy it was to just click on links and photos on websites, then drag them right into emails.

OK, so I did experience a few bugs on my first attempt, and it also soon became clear that a Pencil would offer more precision than a finger, but all the same I'm sure using it in this way will become second-nature after a few hours with the device.