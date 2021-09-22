Apple’s entry-level iPad remains one of the best tablets around, but an ever-stronger lineup of sibling iPads have put it in a somewhat odd position. This new 9th generation device is more powerful than ever, yet it’s clear that Apple will have to refresh its design over the next couple of years.

The 2020 iPad Air and also-new 2021 iPad Mini binned the traditional Home button for a Touch ID sensor on the sleep/wake button and this arrangement will surely come to the entry-level device, too. It’s just a matter of when.

So does the 2021 version of the entry-level iPad still make sense to buy? For many, it certainly does – we’ll get to that – so let’s firstly consider the design of the latest-gen tablet.