It doesn’t feel that long ago that all iPads came in one size. Those days are long gone.

At the top of the pile sits the 12.9 and 11in Pro models, with the iPad Air underneath at 10.5in. This year Apple has decided to be more generous with the entry-level tab’s screen real estate, but not so much that it draws level with the midrange Air. And so we have the 10.2 iPad.

It’s not a huge jump up from the traditional 9.7, but as all iPads are now far more capable productivity machines, any extra space counts for something - especially when working in split-screen. Same goes for reading magazines and bashing through your latest Netflix binge. You’ll be happy for the extra half an inch, but don’t go in thinking it makes the side bezels any less chunky.

The 2,160 x 1,620 (a teensy resolution increase on last year’s model) LCD display has the same pixel density of 264ppi as its predecessor, and it’s a perfectly good display. Colours pop viewing angles are good, app icons are sharp, and it goes plenty bright. I’ve used it for playing Apple Arcade games, reading comics and losing myself down YouTube rabbit holes, all without finding myself pining for a better screen.

If you have an iPhone 8 or anything more recent, you’re probably going to miss True Tone. The dynamically adapting colour temperature feature is absent here.

Just as noticeable is that the screen still isn’t laminated. This gives the impression that there’s a bigger space between the glass you’re tapping and the panel itself, which just doesn’t feel as good - especially if you’re using the Pencil.

While technically exactly the same width and height as this year’s iPad Air, the 2019 iPad definitely feels hefty if you’re swapping from one of the more premium variants - I regularly still use a 9.7in Pro and it feels featherlight in comparison - but it’s still as well-made as you’d expect from Apple. The aluminum back is smooth to the touch and looks great in either colour.

The other significant addition this year is a Smart Connector, Apple’s proprietary three dots that allow you to snap on one of its full-size Smart Keyboards. Still lacking a backlit option, the fabric keyboard could really do with an upgrade, but I used it to write a large chunk of this review and had no major problems. You’ll want to familiarise yourself with the available shortcuts before you start tapping.

The now slightly prehistoric Touch ID remains the only way of getting into the iPad, but a move to Face ID a la the iPad Pro would no doubt hike the price up considerably. And as long as you don’t have a crummy thumb Touch ID works fine. The iPad charges with Lightning rather than USB-C like the Pros. Sigh and move on.

There’s an 8GB snapper on the back because we know that somewhere out there people take photos with tablets. They walk among us.

The new basic iPad is the first in its family to be made from 100% recyclable aluminum, which you’d hope sets the standard for all future iPads.