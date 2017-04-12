As noted earlier, the price is a major shift for this particular iPad. Despite the massive kicking Sterling’s received since last summer, the new iPad still clocks in at 40 quid cheaper than the iPad Air 2, and is over £200 less than the iPad Pro.

Apple’s still playing upsell games in urging you to part with an extra 90 quid for four times the storage (and if you can afford that, you absolutely should), but this new base level feels like the first time the iPad’s properly come off of its lofty perch and aggressively courted the mainstream.

Sure, there are cheaper Android tablets out there, but it’s hard to find any properly comparable ones at this price-point – and that’s even more the case once you factor in the significantly richer app and game ecosystem that the iPad enjoys.

The lack of an anti-reflective display coating is a great pity and perhaps a compromise too far, and the hollow thunk on tapping the screen knocks the iPad’s typically premium feel; but elsewhere, this iPad performs admirably, and as such seems well placed to tempt anyone with an iPad Air or earlier to upgrade.

Frankly, if this model won’t get iPad sales moving again, it’s hard to know what will - beyond a radical rethink in terms of iOS for iPad and the very nature of the device itself.