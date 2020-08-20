The iMac’s design hasn’t changed in eight years. In 2012, it felt like the future. Now, it’s almost retro-chic. It’s still sleek, but the chunky bezels and massive chin can’t help but look dated.

If you favour a fully adjustable display, you won’t get one here. The iMac’s only tilts. With a 27in iMac, this shouldn’t be a problem if you’ve set your workspace up properly – unless you’re really tall, in which case you’ll have to stand the thing on a book.

You might also grump about connectivity all being on the iMac’s rear – unless you prize neatness over convenience. Still, there’s a solid selection, including an upgraded UHS-II SDXC card slot. These days, the balance of four USB-A to two USB-C seems odd, though.