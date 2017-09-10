The Tinycards Home screen resembles an app store, only you’re choosing decks of cards to try out. The first-party ones by creators Duolingo are the best ones to start with. They cover the basics of language, geography, history, anatomy and science, and twin vibrant, simple illustrations with clear, memorable terms.

As for the interface, everything’s much as you’d expect from digital flashcards. Tap on a lesson and you get a new card. Tap the card to flip it over and see what the card represents. Do this a couple of times and you’ll get a multiple choice question to test your newfound knowledge.

A few cards later and it becomes very apparent Tinycards is keen on momentum. It really wants you to remember stuff, and will periodically lob cards you’re having trouble with back into the mix, asking you to review them. Once you’ve crack them, it moves on – although you can always repeat a lesson if you need a refresher.

Smartly, there’s also a degree of flexibility in terms of how Tinycards accepts your answers. With multiple choice options, you keep going until you select the right one. For written answers, you can override the app if you get something wrong through a typing error. Or if you’re a massive cheat.