Song of Bloom begins with a melancholy narrative that plays out as an artsy animation. Chalk-like figures flicker on the screen as you take in a brief tale of regret. There are inferences about visual clues, and you then abruptly find yourself looking at a stick, with a single bud.

Hold the bud and it shows you a picture of a mountain, with a circle at its peak. Play the animation again, draw the circle at the relevant moment, and you’re transported to a painterly depiction of a desert. By interacting with the screen, day turns to night, a pyramid sinks into the earth, and a building is erected that contains more clues.

From that point, the journey through Song of Bloom becomes akin to chipping away at its surface, gradually revealing new secrets and surprises beneath. Within the hour, you’ll have worked your way to its conclusion.