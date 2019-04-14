A disappointment when working with snaps on iPad is that Apple’s yet to bring across the impressive, approachable toolset from Photos for Mac. On iPad, you merely get the bare basics – which isn’t really enough to get properly stuck in. Fortunately, Pixelmator Photo fills the void.

This app wants to improve your photos, but in a way that affords you as much or as little control as you fancy.

Want to prod a button to make a much-loved photo look better? No problem – and the results are driven by an algorithm the developers trained using 20 million pro photos. Want to delve deeper? Tap the settings button to unearth all manner of sliders to fiddle around with.