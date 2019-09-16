There’s an unnerving tendency for mobile games to echo social media: free, but with a kind of endless trudge that saps your time – and your will to live. When you hit the wall, you may yearn for a beautifully crafted finite experience instead. Fortunately, premium mobile fare such as Path of Giants still exists.

This particular creation features a trio of adventurers exploring a long forgotten world. They’re after treasure, but rather than tomb raiding in a manner that involves short shorts, hanging precariously from ledges, and kicking the face off of a T. rex, Path of Giants is rather more refined, sedate, and clockwork – but no less compelling for any of those things.

Each of the game’s 13 levels is split into sections that charge your explorers to reach a goal that’s the same colour as their garb. But with their bulky clobber, they can do little more than waddle about – not ideal for climbing sharp inclines in the blocky environment.