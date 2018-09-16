Your iPhone’s probably not good for your health. It’s almost certainly not good for your stress levels. But ironically, quite a few chill-out apps aren’t so great either, given how they mug your wallet. It’s trickier to relax when you know you’re paying 80 bucks a year for the privilege. This is where Oak comes in.

Backed by Digg co-founder Kevin Rose, Oak is an entirely free meditation and breathing app designed to slot into your day. If you’ve got just five minutes to spare, the app can help you. Even if you’ve only a few seconds, there’s a chance it could at least calm you down or wake you up a bit. And when it’s time to nod off, it can assist there too.

Oak has three sections: Meditate; Breathe; and Sleep. The first is split between Mindful (beginners), Loving Kindness (those who want a “deeper appreciation of yourself and others”), and Unguided (anyone wanting to venture out on their own).