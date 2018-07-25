Most racing games plonk you behind the wheel, having you wrench a car around a track while bombing along at terrifying speeds. Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 has you in the relative safety of the pits, but it turns out having your car reach the finish line intact is just as tricky when you’re balancing the books and driver egos.

You start out at the bottom of the racing series heap. Your team lacks resources, skills, and drivers that manage to consistently point their car in the right direction. Your aim is to make it to the top – and it’s a lot of fun getting there.

The opening screen punches your face with options, but tutorials gently ease you into the game’s intricacies. What you get is effectively an elaborate balancing act between cash reserves, research, sponsors, supplier networks, buildings, and drivers.