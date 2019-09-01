The minimum effort required to use Moodflow is to assign a rating to your day. Five smilies, raging from ‘awesome’ to ‘terrible’, invite tappage. Beneath are emotions arranged on a grid, which you can select to further refine your day’s details, along with a space for typing in some bespoke words.

Once an entry is added, it appears as a solid coloured block on a calendar. Over time, you may then begin to see patterns within this grid of coloured squares. For example, if Wednesday always has the ‘awesome’ hue, think about what you do on that day – and do it more often. If you work typical office hours and Monday to Friday is always ‘terrible’, probably try to find a new job.

Tap any block on the calendar and you can review that day’s entry, along with making edits and additions. And although Moodflow is primarily designed to be used daily, it won’t stop you adding multiple entries for any given day should you wish to do so.