When you first open the app, you’re invited to add a habit. Loads of options are built in, such as flossing your teeth and walking the dog. If you don’t see something you like, you can type a custom title and pick an icon from a built-in selection. You then define how often the task should be done.

The main Streaks screen has room for six habits. You can add a second page, but it’s best to begin with a smaller number – starting with 12 is just setting yourself up for failure. When you complete a task, you hold its button until its rim fills – a pleasingly tactile interaction, and one that a can’t be done accidentally. You can also do this from the Today view widget or the Apple Watch app.

There’s flexibility, too, in what you can set up. Tasks can have reminders if you need nagging to sort something. For example, you can create Health-related tasks that tie into the Health app, or negative ones for breaking bad habits. (With those, your streak is broken when you mark a task as missed.)