Although there’s a danger that reading the words ‘mind mapping’ might instantly render you unconscious, your brain protecting you from corporate awfulness, there’s a lot to be said for such tools when they’re done well. MindNode 5 is by some margin the best of its kind on mobile – the kind of brainstorming app that will surprise you with its general usefulness.

You can of course wheel out MindNode 5 if an evil boss demands you laboriously stitch together the dullest of organisation charts. In fact, you probably should – doing so might eke out a sliver of fun from the task. But the app is also handy when capturing and working through thoughts for anything from a holiday packing list to the fine-details of a university paper.

Moreover, MindNode 5 is an app that wants to get out of your way and save you time.