Apps too often feel like they’re going through the motions. Others feel like they’ve been made precisely because their creators wanted a tool that would do one thing – and do it well. Linea Go is very much in the latter camp.

This is a sketching tool on a platform that’s not exactly lacking in drawing apps. But it’s opinionated and has clear ideas about what it wants to be. Combined with its sense of elegance and self-imposed limitations, this makes for engaging and pleasing scribbling sessions – even if the closest you’ve so far got to being an artist was getting your mum to mail something in crayon to a children’s TV show. (Although, given that you were 17 at the time, you could have bought that stamp yourself.)