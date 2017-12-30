It all feels so friendly and unpretentious, but also like every tiny aspect of Hidden Folks has been hand-crafted with care. This makes you want to explore all the more, even when bamboozled by chaotic larger scenes. And some puzzles in Hidden Folks are very big indeed – with very small targets.

For example, there’s a worm somewhere within a huge desert, a golf ball in the city, and plenty of times where you must locate a person who looks very much like dozens of other people packed into suburban streets or a manic lab floor. It’s not a game to tackle if you’re in a hurry, then, although each target does at least provide a cryptic crossword-style clue to hint at their location – and you needn’t find everything to progress to the next scene.

On paper, then, Hidden Folks could have been in with a shout of winning a dull videogame award. But because it’s not on paper – and is instead a gloriously daft and inventive interactive experience beyond its contemporaries – it’s instead a charming, sweet-natured, perfectly realised slice of hunt and peck.

Hidden Folks is available for Android. It was previously released for iOS/tvOS, macOS., and Windows (Steam)