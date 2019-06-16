On each island, the aim is to reach the summit of a mountain and plant a light there. However, you are largely an observer in this primarily linear universe, watching the friends go about their business as they move along pre-defined pathways. But when they find their way blocked, there are chances to intervene.

Sometimes, you discover – often by experimenting – that as you shift backwards and forwards in time, not all parts of this universe play by the rules. You might flip-flop in time to saw through a pathway, or input a password into a giant keyboard.

The game’s temporal logic is further strained by way of totems that bespectacled boy Frendt can ring. These stop time entirely, enabling you to adjust the entire scene while the friends themselves remain frozen. This technique becomes essential as the pathways you forge become more complex, with you stopping time at precise moments to allow progress when time is unfrozen again, and making use of light-carrying flying boxes that allow you to circumvent light-sapping black flora.