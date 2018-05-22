Mobile gaming properly clicked for me on playing the original versions of Eliss and Zen Bound. Freed from the constraints of long-standing gaming conventions, these puzzle games embraced the touchscreen and its tactile nature. G30 follows in their footsteps, but with a maturity and emotive heft that’s simultaneously powerful and disarming.

On the surface, though, G30 appears simple. You twiddle and rotate dials, to manipulate a series of interlocking, overlapping shapes, until you get something that matches the level’s title. Over time, more complex interactions appear, some dials automatically moving others, or you utilising markers to activate specific dials.

Initially, all this brings to mind a 2D Shadowmatic, but it eventually becomes clear there’s a lot more going on than you merely noodling around with shapes until hitting upon a solution.