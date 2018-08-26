Rather than slap a weather symbol across half the country, Dark Sky was founded on the notion of hyperlocal forecasts. So instead of telling you it’d be fairly sunny in your location all day, it reasoned you’d prefer to know if the sky was planning an imminent attempt to drown you.

What you therefore got were arresting animations: neon clouds roaming a black screen peppered with locations. “Dark Sky isn’t a general-purpose weather app,” explained the original Kickstarter. “It doesn’t give you the temperature, humidity, dew point, or windspeed. It doesn’t provide a daily forecast, or tell you what it’ll be like this weekend.”

But over time, the argument that there are “already apps for that” didn’t fly. And the latest Dark Sky is the most conventional yet. This might seem like a lightning strike to the app’s roots, but the result is impressive.