Interacting with a smartphone is a world away from using a notebook or desktop - and yet mobile web browsers basically remain mini-mes of their desktop cousins.

There have been few attempts to disrupt the status quo, and those apps that have tried – most notably, Opera Coast – have faded away. Perhaps people are stuck in their ways, but the pleasingly named Cake Browser nonetheless wants to tear you away from Safari and Chrome.

Its big idea: to turn the entire browsing experience into Google’s I Feel Lucky button. And it kind of works.