Everything that arrives from the depths of AI Dungeon spews from OpenAI’s text generator, which has been trained on reading the internet. You kick off a story by selecting a setting – fantasy; mystery; apocalyptic. One brief intro later, you get a prompt, asking what you’d like to do next.

From this point, the AI responds to your inputs – entirely on the fly. Amazingly, it manages to keep a handle on situations, characters and objects – at least to some extent. Imagine a book, but instead of being a static object of ink on paper, it’s written while you wait, by a room full of unhinged authors hopped up on sherbet and gin. That’s AI Dungeon.

By way of example, one of my adventures was set in a post-apocalyptic world. AI Dungeon whisked me away in a helicopter and for a short while couldn’t make up its mind whether I’d witnessed or been a victim of a plane crash. Frankly, it didn’t seem to matter all that much, because another abrupt shift that upended everything occurred before long.