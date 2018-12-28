If this still all sounds a bit dry, it’s worth remembering this game is by the people who created World of Goo, Little Inferno, and the aforementioned Human Resource Machine. Just the puzzles alone would have been compelling, but the aesthetics and polish in this game are phenomenal.

The score is superb; the visuals are appealing and cartoonish; and although the story is paper-thin, it’s peppered with absurdist cut-scenes (such as a robot workout video, to keep those humans fit of mind and body), and fantastic one-liners.

You can’t help but chuckle when a manager being evaluated by workers demands you programme them to bin any datacubes with a value below 50. “Yes. I’m doing great and the data supports it,” they say. Well, on the basis of this latest effort, Experimental Gameplay Group is definitely doing great – the data supports it. And this game’s worth a whole lot more than 50 per cent.

7 Billion Humans is available for iOS, and was previously released on Steam. Stuff has been informed by Experimental Gameplay Group that an Android version is “already on the assembly line, being manufactured by our team of fleshy humans. We expect it will be ready early in 2019”.