With its protective case surrounding it, there’s no mistaking who the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is aimed at: it’s a big, bold and rubbery affair that looks faintly ridiculous in the hands of anyone over the age of about 12. It works brilliantly, though, cushioning the tablet from even a hefty fall onto a hard kitchen floor.

The case has had a couple of changes for 2019, with the main one being the addition of the kick-stand. The stand itself is pretty well implemented: it rotates through 270 degrees, so you can prop up the tablet to watch videos with the screen leaning either slightly forwards or slightly backwards, and it’s big enough to provide plenty of stability in this mode.

Amazon’s had to make the case bigger in order to fit the stand on, but that really doesn’t matter, because the Fire HD 10 Kids Edition is already far too large to be used one-handed – particularly if those hands are little chocolate-covered ones.

But one extra benefit from the size increase is that there’s now space for the speaker cutouts to be positioned on the front of the case, facing towards you, rather than on the bottom where they were before. This was obviously an essential change for it to be used standing up to watch videos, but as a nice bonus it now sounds much better when being held, too.

The other big physical change is that there’s now a USB-C port on the top for charging the Fire HD 10, rather than microUSB. This is mostly a very good thing, offering faster charging so long as you’re careful to also use the included 9W charger. Amazon reckons it’ll now juice up from flat in 4hrs, which is at least an hour quicker than the previous version, and in my testing that proved accurate. USB-C is also easier to plug in and many phones and laptops now use it too.

Against that, bear in mind that if your kids are anything like mine they will now spend approximately 30% of every day shouting that they can’t plug in their tablets because they’ve picked up the wrong cable, and failing to appreciate lectures about the overall benefits of moving to a new USB standard. Idiots.

Otherwise, the Fire HD 10 is almost unchanged in design terms. There are volume and power buttons on the top, plus a mic and headphone port – all accessible via deep holes in the case and therefore a little fiddly to reach – plus (terrible) 2MP front and rear cameras. If you remove the tablet from the case, which is much easier than putting the damn thing back in, you’ll also find a microSD card slot, which you can use to expand the built-in 32GB of storage.

Lastly, there’s finally a third colour option to avoid the dreaded pink/blue dichotomy, with the addition of a nice purple version. This is very much appreciated, even if my kids would have preferred “red” and “blue”. There’s no pleasing some people.