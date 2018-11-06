When Amazon recently announced an absolute stack of new Echo products - everything from microwave ovens to Smart Plugs - it became more obvious than ever the company will stop at nothing to become your de facto Smart Home hub.

Which is all well and good. But what about those of us like the versatility and convenience of the Echo range of speakers, but aren’t wild about the sound they make?

Well, Amazon has succour for us too. In the Echo Plus 2.1 stereo system it’s delivered a pair of updated Echo Plus speakers (called Generation 2) along with a brand new subwoofer (called, entirely sensibly, Echo Sub) which form a very affordable, very discreet stereo system.

No doubt the Echo Plus 2.1 will have all that admirable Alexa versatility and convenience. But can it up Amazon’s audio game?