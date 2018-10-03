It’s got music built-in for running, a good waterproof rating and a sturdy design. This watch is built to be a comprehensive fitness companion and it definitely ticks the boxes if you’re looking for a personal trainer that’ll fit in your pocket.

The Stratos really is a good all-rounder when it comes to sports. That makes it ideal if you haven’t got your heart set on one particular sport. For instance, if you’re all about running or swimming, there are plenty of watches built specifically to track those activities from the likes of Garmin.

With the Stratos, you can track the basics, including running, walking, cycling and swimming. But there are also modes to track trail running, a range of indoor activities, football and skiing too. The Stratos can track all of those activities natively, but you can also get more detailed with the data.

For example, there’s a function (one of the buttons, it’s hard to remember which) that allows you to add lap tracking to your runs. One thing worth pointing out is you have to manually pause the Stratos if you stop working out for whatever reason.

Some users might not like that it won’t automatically track that itself, but I actually liked having full control over what was and wasn’t tracked rather than experiencing any kind of delay. The hard bit is just remembering which button pauses it, as there’s no indication like there is on the Fitbit Versa.

GPS and GLONASS tracking took about 20 seconds to lock onto my location the times I tested it out, but once it located me that was it for the entire run - there wasn’t any dropping out.

This is great for such an affordable device and makes it a firm favourite for runners who are put off by the eye-watering prices of gadgets from Garmin and Polar. The app offers a fairly decent display of stats from your workouts. Some might want a bit more detail, but like a lot of things about the Stratos, I liked that the display was minimal and showed me only what I needed to know.

Having said that, if you’re disappointed with the data that Amazfit covers, the Stratos can sync up to Strava to give you some more granular results. The continuous heart rate tracking is turned off by default, but you can switch that on, although it will affect the battery. I found the heart rate tracking to be mostly accurate and it measured up well in comparison to a few other wearables I’ve used.

It seemed to drop out a little during particularly high intensity periods, but quickly measured accurately a minute or two after. If heart rate training is important to you, you can also add a Bluetooth accessory, like a chest strap, which will give you even more accurate results, and can also be fed into Strava.

Thanks to a partnership with Firstbeat, Stratos can also track V02max, which gives you a better gage of overall fitness and recovery time too. That’s a really nice addition and means it can really compete with some of the best fitness wearables on the market when it comes to tracking and recovery metrics.

But let’s stop focusing on fitness, because the Stratos has plenty of other smarts that are worth shouting about too. For starters, it’ll do everything you expect a smartwatch to do these days, like track your daily steps, remind you to move (although you can switch this off, don’t worry), tell you how many calories you’ve burned and keep a close eye on your sleep.

You can also dig into its widgets and set alarms, keep tabs on the weather and switch up the watch face. Handily, it also sends notifications to your wrists, including messages, app notifications and calls. You can’t reply to them or create new ones, but it’s great to have.