Like them or loathe them, you can always spot an Alienware laptop when you see one. PC gamers will probably be more predisposed to be drawn to their "gaming chic" style, while MacBook users will probably run a mile, clutching their Apple laptops for dear life as they go.

For what it's worth, we actually quite like the Alienware M15. It feels well-made, built to last and much more distinctive than every other gaming laptop out there not made by Razer.

True, you do pay a premium for all this, but in a market where products often have one or more compromise when it comes to build quality, Alienware's laptop at least feels like it's made from the best components.

The first thing to note about the M15 is just how thin and light it is. Most gaming laptops are so big and heavy, they should come with some sort of medical questionnaire before you buy them and have to haul them around.

The M15 isn't "ultrabook" light, but you could still carry it around in a bag or satchel as your everyday computer without feeling like you need to book in time with a masseur afterwards.

While the Razer Blade 15 will still win out for those who value portability above all else (2kg to the M15’s 2.16KG), for an Alienware laptop, the M15 is by far its lightest one yet.

The laptop is tapered in a way that the front is slimmer than the back, but even at its thickest point where the screen hinges, it's only 2.1cm. Again, this makes it portable enough to take with you as an everyday machine.

One thing that PC gamers love is lighting, and the Alienware delivers here with a backlit keyboard powered by AlienFX, which can be synchronised with other peripherals such as mice, and even games like Metro: Last Light.

Our review unit was the M15 configuration (£1749), which features a lovely soft-brushed ‘Nebula Red’ finish. As with all gaming laptops, there are lots of other configs, some of which feature a more uniform silver colour scheme.

The Alienware M15 may be small, but it's not lacking in connectivity. You get Thunderbolt USB-C, Gigabyte Ethernet, HDMI, Mini-Display Port, Noble Lock, Alienware Graphics Amplifier ports and a headphone jack, which is basically all you need.