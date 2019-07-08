The frame of this machine is hewn from magnesium-lithium and magnesium-aluminium alloys, which improve strength and reduce weight. There’s no drop-hinge, the screen bezels are tiny, and the edges are tapered to make them look even slimmer.

Acer has done some impressive design work here, and the Swift looks good too. It’s simple and subtle, with matte black metal only interrupted by a couple of small logos. It compares well with the MacBook, which has brighter metal and thicker bezels. It’s less extravagant than the HP, which was hewn from bright leather. The only visual mis-step is the lack of colour options – it’s only available in black.

The design is initially fantastic. However, hands-on time illuminates this machine’s inevitable compromises. Let’s take the port selection. The Acer has a headphone jack and two USB Type-C ports, but only one supports Thunderbolt 3. Apple’s machine has two Thunderbolt 3 ports. You get a dongle that adds HDMI and full-size USB, but there’s no wired networking.

The Acer’s webcam is installed in a pop-up mechanism above the keyboard. It’s a smart idea, but it’ll let callers see right up your nose – not ideal.

There’s the build quality, too. The magnesium alloys used throughout feel pleasing, but the base and lid sections have too much flex and move too easily. The base creaks when it’s twisted, and the tapered edges are even easier to move.

The Swift isn’t as robust as the MacBook, which had metal that barely moved at all. The HP was also sturdier, with no panel movement and extra padding from the leather.

It’s not a ruinous issue, but it’s worth bearing in mind if you’ll be using the Acer on the road. And, while it’s easy enough to protect this machine with its included sleeve, that does somewhat hamper the ‘slimmest laptop in the world’ aesthetic.