Depending on the spec you go for, the Acer Spin 713 covers a wide range of price points – in the £500-£800 range at the time of writing, looking at the deals online.

The model we're reviewing here (the Intel i3-10110U processor one for reference), should set you back just under £600 if you buy it on the web.

You can of course buy some dirt cheap Chromebooks, which means this laptop looks on the expensive side, considering the software and the capabilities are the same no matter how much your Chromebook costs.

On a Chrome OS computer like this, spending more usually means less lag with dozens of tabs and Android apps open, better quality materials, and improved connectivity options, and the Acer Spin 713 scores highly in all of those areas.

Consider the HDMI output port, for example, or the screen that rotates through 360 degrees so you can use it in a tent or tablet mode as well as a regular laptop, or the brushed aluminium finish – these all help to justify the price. You can get plenty of cheaper Chromebooks at the moment, but in terms of value for money, this is hard to beat.

The IdeaPad Flex 5i from Lenovo is certainly worth checking out at a slightly lower price point though – it offers a lot of the same features, including the 360-degree screen and the same Intel processor, though we think the Acer just edges it in terms of design aesthetics, and it has a display that's a little larger too.