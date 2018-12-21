When someone says gaming chair, you probably think of those things that look like they’ve been ripped straight out of a racing car and awkwardly plonked onto a rug.

By contrast, the hulking Predator Thronos looks like it belongs in a spaceship. Standing 1.5m tall and crafted from thick steel, it goes without saying that it’s going to entirely dominate your front room.

The structure’s curved overhanging arm (I think it looks like a mechanized alien’s tail) lifts right up to let you in, while the motorized keyboard tray rotates out and inwards. It’s a fairly narrow area, and you’re not going to fit anything in there other than the included peripherals on it.

The seat itself is designed to be ergonomic, and I definitely wasn’t in a hurry to get out. The headrest is pleasingly soft and it’s great to have both a calf rest and a foot tray, depending on the angle you’re sitting at.

The rubbery arm rests, however, are at a fixed height, and I can see them becoming uncomfortable during longer sessions.

Accents and logos on the Thronos are naturally highlighted with RGB lighting, which can you customise to your liking with the included remote.

Once you’re cocooned inside, all you can see is Acer’s three Predator Z27 curved monitors. Acer recommends the curvature is integral to achieving a totally immersive experience, but there’s no reason why you can’t screw on three flat screen 4K monitors instead.