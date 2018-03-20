Slapping a curved screen on a laptop was ambitious, but it helps the 21 X deliver a truly immersive gaming experience. Because the thing is so damn big, the display lines up perfectly with your eyes, drawing you into your games even more.

4K addicts might complain that the 2560x1080 screen resolution isn't high enough, but there are still plenty of pixels here to make your games look good. It's also a 120Hz panel with Nvidia G-Sync support to cut out screen tearing, so anything you play on it (but especially first person shooters) will be as smooth as a baby's bottom.

Everything looks well calibrated, with a neutral tone and natural colours, but you don't get much freedom to tinker around with different display modes. It's plenty bright enough, too, but it's not like you'll be using this outside in bright sunshine anyway.

The four Dolby-certified speakers are paired with two subwoofers that make quite the ruckus - albeit a good one. Explosions and gunshots are loud and have enough weight to make them believable, with stereo separation helping you figure out whether enemy footsteps are to the left or right.

The V12 engines of Project Cars were also delivered with enough grunt and detail, but it's clear these tweeters are tuned for gaming. Bass lacks subtle detail, and the different Dolby sound modes don't improve things much. If you want to listen to tunes, a pair of headphones are still the way to go.