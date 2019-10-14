The Acer costs more than most Chromebooks, but part of the reason why can be found on the inside. The Spin 13 uses an Intel Core i5-8250U processor. It’s one of Intel’s last-generation parts, but it still has four Hyper-Threaded cores, a 1.6GHz base speed and a Turbo peak of 3.4GHz.

It’s paired with 8GB of memory, Intel’s integrated graphics core and a 128GB SSD. That storage isn’t particularly generous, but the Chromebook’s 100GB of cloud space shores things up.

It isn’t the kind of specification associated with cheap-and-cheerful Chromebooks; instead, it’s the kind of hardware found in Windows laptops. Indeed, the HP Envy 13 from last year had virtually the same specification.

It’s also leagues ahead of the low-power Intel Core chips found inside Chromebooks like the Asus Flip C343.

If you’re after performance proof, look at Geekbench 5. The Acer scored 3534 points in its multitasking test – no different to Windows machines with the same processor.

It’s easy to find Windows convertibles with Core i5 processors at this price, although they will have slightly chunkier designs and 1080p screens. Similarly, loads of conventional Windows laptops have Core i5 CPUs and Full HD screens – and they often cost less than £600.

We never experienced performance issues with this machine – it ran everything, including work tools like Microsoft Word and Photoshop Express and games like Mario Kart Tour and Asphalt 9. Multiple browser tabs, all with apps running, were not a problem. However, when the internals were tested, we did notice a little fan noise. It’s no worse than Windows machines, but don’t assume that this Chromebook is silent.

The Acer does have limitations, but they don’t come from the internals – they come from Chrome OS itself. Google’s system is easy to navigate, with a Windows-style desktop that borrows the app drawer and dock from Apple’s OS X. It’s got all of the usual Android trappings, and the familiar notification centre is a great way to quickly access every setting you’d need.

It’s easy to zip around this operating system, and if you’ve ever used an Android tablet or smartphone you’ll be up to speed in no time. And, as ever, loads of everyday software is available on Google’s system. You can get all of the usual consumer apps alongside plenty of business applications.

However, Windows remains more versatile, with broader support for work software alongside proper desktop apps and games.

It all comes down to what software you need on a day-to-day basis. If those apps aren’t available on Chrome OS, you’re out of luck.

Battery life is fine. With YouTube running and with the screen at 70% brightness the Acer lasted for just over eight hours – so, with careful coaching, you’ll just about make it through a full day. It’ll be tricky to reach a full ten hours with this machine unless you’re frugal, though. Expect six hours if you’re really pushing the screen and the internals with tougher productivity software.