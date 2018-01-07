If you’re after blazing power, you’ll definitely want to look elsewhere - this is a Chromebook, after all. Acer has gone with a passively cooled Intel Celeron CPU, which is completely silent and fine for loading a handful of browser tabs, but push it much harder and things will inevitably slow to a crawl.

As one of the first Acer models to launch with Android app support, rather than have it added in with an update, the Chromebook 11 could have done with a bit more power: although we didn’t get the chance to download any games, there’s every chance it may struggle with more demanding apps - especially if you go for the 2GB RAM, 16GB storage model.

There’s no built-in Google Assistant yet, either. Maybe it will arrive as an update later down the line, to match Google’s own Pixelbook.

At least Acer is promising great battery life. 10 hours away from the mains should easily get you through a full working day, without having to bring the power cord with you. Although seeing how it charges over USB-C now, you may have one in your bag anyway.

There are actually two USB-C ports, so you can use one to top up the battery and a second for copying files from a phone or memory stick. There’s two standard USB ports too, and a microSD card slot. All in all, it’s pretty comprehensive for a Chromebook.