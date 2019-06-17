Nearly three years after the release of Apple’s Airpods, the market of truly wireless in-ear headphones has become (pardon the pun) rather noisy.

Many companies try to nail that perfect combination of great sound quality and ease of use, and many fail. And after reviewing so many wireless earphones, it would be fair to say I was fairly skeptical about the 1More Stylish True Wireless Earphones at the beginning.

Saying that, though, they have already introduced a pretty amazing set of gaming headphones at a budget price. So the question is clear - can they do the same for truly portable wireless audio at under £100?